Libya: In Saif’s hands?

Saif Gaddafi was freed last year after an amnesty law was passed, and he hasn't been seen publicly since. But with his country still reeling from war, could Libyans really be ready to welcome back a Gaddafi? Guests: Guma el Gamaty Member of the Libyan political dialogue group and the head of the Taghyeer Party in Libya Salah al Bakoush, Adviser to the High Council of State's negotiation team, a parliamentary body of Libya's Government of National Accord Mustafa Fetouri Libyan academic and journalist Abdulkader Assad Senior writer at The Libya Observer