Migrant workers number fall after Brexit vote | Money Talks

02:35
As the UK debates its future after Brexit, the number of migrants coming to the UK from the European Union has reached a five-year low. Many Britons who voted to leave the bloc are welcoming this development, but others say it could seriously damage the country's economy. Sarah Morice was in the town of Harrogate, where migrant numbers have been falling for some years, to see what life might be like in post-Brexit Britain.
March 29, 2018
