African Union to boost trade between states | Money Talks

An historic deal has been signed in the Rwandan capital, Kigali. Many African heads of state have agreed on a treaty that aims to increase intra-Africa trade to 24% from 16% of the continent's total. The Africa Continental Free Trade Area will create a common market place across the continent. For more on this Ifeanyi Ukoha, an economic consultant and a former banker with Central Bank of Nigeria, joins us from Abuja.