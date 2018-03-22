BizTech Share

Saudi Aramco delays international listing plans | Money Talks

For months, Saudi Aramco had investors speculating over its multibillion-dollar initial public offering. Bourses all over the world have been working their charm, racing to get a slice of Saudi Arabia's state oil company on their exchange. Now, the buzz may be fizzling out as Aramco reportedly dials back on its international listing plans. For more on this, we speak to Nawied Jabarkhyl in Dubai.