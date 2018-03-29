POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Facebook under fire over users' data breach | Money Talks
The legal pressure on Facebook is mounting following revelations that a British data analysis firm used by Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign harvested the data of 50 million Facebook users. In addition to its legal problems, Facebook's own users are now starting to turn against it in large numbers. The hashtag #DeleteFacebook is trending on Twitter. But can you really ditch the Facebook community for good? Mobin Nasir has been trying to go social media cold turkey. This is how he got on. Bob O'Donnell, research president and chief analyst at technology consultancy firm Technalysis, joins us from Las Vegas. And TRT World editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris.
March 29, 2018
