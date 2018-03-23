World Share

Egypt's Future

Voting hasn't begun yet but Egypt's presidential election has already been labelled a sham. What will the country look like after the result? It would be inconceivable that Abdel Fattah al-Sisi would not get another term as president after claims he effectively removed other candidates from the race. How do Egyptians feel about their leader? He is feared, but is he also admired? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.