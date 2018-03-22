World Share

How long can Egypt’s President Sisi stay in power?

How long can Egypt’s President Sisi stay in power? DESCRIPTION: Voting hasn't begun yet but Egypt's presidential election has already been labelled a sham. What will the country look like after the result? It would be inconceivable that Abdel Fattah al-Sisi would not get another term as president after claims he effectively removed other candidates from the race. How do Egyptians feel about their leader? He is feared, but is he also admired? At the Roundtable was Sami Hamdi, a Middle East and North Africa geopolitical risk consultant and the Editor-in-Chief of the International Interest; Natasha Ezrow, from the Department of Government at the University of Essex; and Gehad Quisay, a researcher specialising in modern Egyptian history. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.