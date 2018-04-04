POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Saudi Prince: Mohammed Bin Salman
Saudi Prince: Mohammed Bin Salman
Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman is on a mission to charm the west. He's touted as a modernising leader – overturning restrictive laws and handing out unprecedented rights to Saudi women. But is all as it seems? With executions, repression of free speech, the war in Yemen and unsteady relations with Iran – how genuine is Mohammed bin Salman in his mission to reform Saudi Arabia and bring stability to the region? Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus was…. Ian Black - visiting senior fellow at Middle East centre at LSE & Former Middle East editor at the Guardian Ahmed Al-Ibrahim - Saudi Affairs Specialist Terry Strada – 9/11 widow & National Chair of 9/11 families
April 4, 2018
