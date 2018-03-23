World Share

America's Gun Culture: Over 13 thousand killed by guns each year in US

We stay in the United States, where every year, more than 13 thousand people are killed by guns. That's aside from woundings and armed robberies. With so many guns around, keeping the peace makes a police officer's job extremely challenging. For the third part of his special series on America's Gun Culture, our correspondent Jon Brain has spent the night on patrol with police in Denver, Colorado.