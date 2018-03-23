Saudi Crown Prince meets the US president

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mohammed bin Salman, kicked off his three-week tour of the United States with a visit to the White House. President Donald Trump rolled out the red carpet. Then it was straight to business. Trump announced a defence deal worth billions in weapons sales. A decision human rights groups say will fuel the kingdom's military intervention in Yemen Guests: David Mack, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near East Affairs Ali al Ahmed, the Director of the Institute for Gulf Affairs Ahmed al Ibrahim, Saudi affairs analyst
March 23, 2018
