US slaps tariffs on $60B of Chinese imports | Money Talks

First, it was US tariffs on steel and aluminium, aimed at America's friends and foes alike. Now, Washington has specifically gone after China. President Donald Trump says he's slapping tariffs on at least $60 billion of Chinese products. Laila Humairah has more on why the US is targeting China, and what Trump's move could mean for trade between the world's two biggest economies. We talk to TRT World Editor-at-Large Craig Copetas, who joins us from Paris.
March 23, 2018
