Facebook Data Harvesting: Facebook CEO apologises for privacy breach
World
They say it's somewhere in the t's and c's. The terms and conditions when you sign up to social media. The rules about how they will use your personal data. But revelations about data Facebook didn't secure and wound up in the hands of a company called Cambridge analytica has caused a global stir. People who use Facebook and thought their personal information was secure, now feel duped. And as Dana Lewis reports, while there is an investigation under way Facebook is promising change.
March 24, 2018
