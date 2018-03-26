POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel Migrants: African students in Israel facing deportation
02:09
World
Israel Migrants: African students in Israel facing deportation
Israel's government is keen to press ahead with a policy of deporting African refugees with no dependants, out of the country. It's a controversial decision that could lead to 20,000 men being deported or imprisoned, unless they leave voluntarily. Iolo ap Dafydd spent the day with students at a school full of refugees in Tel Aviv. They are concerned about how the deportation policy could impact them, and their families.
March 26, 2018
