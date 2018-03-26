What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Afghanistan Conference: US want Taliban to negotiate with Afghanistan

A high-level, two-day international conference on Afghanistan starts in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent on Monday. The aim is to discuss ways to bring peace to the war-torn country where according to some estimates more than a hundred thousand people have been killed since the US-led invasion in October 2001. The participants appear eager to find a solution, but they face an uphill battle. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more.