Egypt Election: Polls have opened for presidential vote
03:54
World
Polls are open in Egypt's presidential election. President Abdel Fattah el Sisi is seeking a second term. Security personnel have been deployed to voting stations across the country. The military says it's to ensure Egyptians vote in 'a secured climate'. The opposition have called for a boycott, citing intimidation. President Sisi is expected to secure a second term and faces just one challenger, himself a Sisi loyalist. Some 60 million registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots over the next three days. TRT World's Editor-at-Large Ahmed al Burai weighs in.
March 26, 2018
