BizTech Share

US steel and aluminium tariffs take effect | Money Talks

Stocks around the world plunged on Friday on fears of a potential trade war between the US and China. Samantha Vadas went to Cangzhou in Hebei province, in the heart of China's steel country, to see how it's bracing for a looming trade war with the world's biggest economy. But, Chinese metal exporters aren't the only ones worrying about the impact of US tariffs. The UAE's aluminium industry is also bracing for the impact on its bottom line. Nawied Jabarkhyl visited one aluminium maker in Dubai. Qing Wang, Professor of Chinese business and trade at the UK's Warwick University and David Madden, a market analyst at CMC Markets give us more insight on the looming trade war.