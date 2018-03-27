POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
#MarchForOurLives on gun-violence, Cambridge Analytica scandal, a Princely take on Afghanistan
51:47
World
#MarchForOurLives on gun-violence, Cambridge Analytica scandal, a Princely take on Afghanistan
Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marched on Washington demanding stricter gun laws. Led by the survivors of the Parkland school shooting, it was one of the largest student-led protests since the Vietnam war. But will it have an impact? Plus, we delve into the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and ask if it’s brought people to power? And pushing for peace in Afghanistan. We speak to Prince Ali Seraj and ask whether the Afghan government and the Taliban will ever sit at the same table?
March 27, 2018
