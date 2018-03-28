POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Carles Puigdemont detained in Germany, anti-semitism in the Labour party and the Mafia in Malta
51:26
World
Carles Puigdemont detained in Germany, anti-semitism in the Labour party and the Mafia in Malta
Carles Puigdemont the former Catalan president was detained in Germany. His arrest sparked protests across the Catalan capital, Barcelona. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of turning a blind eye to antisemitism among Labour members. Former bank employee Maria Efimova has turned herself into the police in Greece. She was one of the main sources of the murdered Maltese journalist Caruana Galizia's investigation into alleged corruption in the country.
March 28, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?