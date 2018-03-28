Culture Share

Irving Penn Centennial | Exhibition | Showcase

Irving Penn was both a master of portraiture and a pioneer of darkroom techniques throughout his 70-year-long career, that made him as famous as many of the subjects he photographed. From Picasso to John F. Kennedy, and the beautiful to the unknown, Penn changed the way we look at faces, as well as the face of the world's most iconic fashion magazines. TRT World's Ira Spitzer visited the Irving Penn Centennial Exhibition currently on the Berlin leg of its world tour.