Krypton: The long-awaited Superman prequel | Television | Showcase

Since his creation in the 1930s Superman remains one of the most enduring characters in the history of pop culture. Over the course of decades, a countless number of comic books, cartoons, television shows and movies have been made, each one adding to the superhero mythology and exploring the hero's journey from every possible angle and now, the American television series 'Krypton' gives viewers the long-awaited prequel to Superman as we know him. For a deeper look into the legacy of Superman, Showcase speaks to writer and mega superhero fan Ryan Britt. Britt writes both fiction and non-fiction works and is currently the entertainment editor of Inverse.com.
March 29, 2018
