World Share

How can Peru tackle corruption?

Secret video recordings allegedly show government officials trying to bribe the opposition into stopping the impeachment of former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. Now Kuczyzynski’s banned from leaving Peru as prosecutors probe the allegations against him. Guests: Victoria Gaytan, Programme manager at Global Americans Javier Farje, Peruvian journalist and analyst Marck Chernick, Former director of the Center for Latin American Studies, at Georgetown University