Is China's belt road a path to power?

Now here's a Chinese puzzle. When is a belt not a belt, and when is a road not a road? Answers coming up. Strangely the road is a sea route from China to Africa and the Mediterranean. The 'belt' is a series of overland corridors connecting China with Europe, via Central Asia and the Middle East. It could link two thirds of the world's population and almost 70 countries. But will China's project benefit them all? At the Roundtable was Yu Jie, Head of China Foresight at LSE Ideas - a foreign policy think tank at the London School of Economics; Jinny Yan, Chief China Economist at the ICBC Standard Bank; Dibyesh Anand, Head of Politics and International Relations at the University of Westminster; and political commentator Charlie Wolf.