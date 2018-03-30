POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar Democracy: Two years anniversary since military rule ended
Myanmar Democracy: Two years anniversary since military rule ended
Friday marks two-years since a civilian government was sworn into office in Myanmar ending decades of complete military rule. It was billed as a major step in the country's transition to democracy. But now as the military faces accusations of ethnic cleansing in Rakhine State, there are questions as to how much power has really been transferred into civilian hands. Dave Grunebaum has the story.
March 30, 2018
