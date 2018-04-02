POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Theresa May on tour to placate Brexit fears | Money Talks
10:29
BizTech
Theresa May on tour to placate Brexit fears | Money Talks
With 365 days to go until Brexit, the UK's Prime Minister Theresa May says she's confident of securing a free trade deal with the EU. And she's also hopeful of boosting trade with many other countries. But the decision to leave has taken a toll on the economy. And many Brexiteers are now less sure about the country's future outside the economic bloc. Mobin Nasir reports. We speak to Vicky Pryce, Chief Economic Adviser at Centre for Economics and Business Research, and Robert Oulds who is the director of Bruges Group think-tank.
April 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?