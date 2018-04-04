POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Carmakers race to deliver safe driverless cars | Money Talks
The driverless car industry is speeding ahead, hoping to get US regulatory approval to allow self-driving cars on the roads as early as next year. But after a woman was killed in an accident with an autonomous Uber vehicle in Arizona, many consumers are concerned about how safe such vehicles are. Patrice Howard reports from the New York Auto Show on an industry responding to the first death involving a driverless car.
April 4, 2018
