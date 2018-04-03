BizTech Share

Millions seek jobs at Indian Railways | Money Talks

India's railways have transported the nation from an oppressed colony to a global economic powerhouse. But the massive transport system is creaking under the weight of mounting losses. It spent $5B more than it earned in 2017 alone. Yet it has received more than 25 million applications for just 90,000 job vacancies. So why're so many people counting on Indian Railways to put their careers on track? Mobin Nasir has more.