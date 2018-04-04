POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Syrian forces take over eastern Ghouta, Punish a Muslim day and China's trade war with the US
51:56
World
Rebel fighters from Jaysh al Islam have reportedly agreed to leave the town of Douma in eastern Ghouta. It's seen as a huge blow to the opposition and a massive win for the Assad regime. Disturbing letters sent across the UK call for attacks on Muslims. Is enough being done to tackle Islamophobia? And China hits back at the United States - with tariffs on imports worth three billion dollars. Are we on the verge of a full-blown trade war?
April 4, 2018
