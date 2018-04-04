POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Martin Luther King Legacy: 50th anniversary of death of Martin Luther King
Martin Luther King was shot dead 50 years ago today. He's credited with helping to transform race relations in America. But his critics say - he didn't go far enough. And even today, the US continues to be riven by racial tension. So what was Martin Luther King's real legacy for black people and race relations in the US? Jon Brain reports from King's hometown of Atlanta in Georgia.
April 4, 2018
