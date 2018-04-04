POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Youtube Shooting Incident: Shooter dead and three injured at headquarters
02:12
World
Youtube Shooting Incident: Shooter dead and three injured at headquarters
A woman opened fire at YouTube's headquarters near San Francisco, wounding at least three people. Police say - she then killed herself. More than a thousand employees either barricaded themselves in - or scrambled to safety - after reports of gunshots. Investigators say - they know of no motive for the attack - but - they're not linking it to terrorism. Frances Read reports from California.
April 4, 2018
