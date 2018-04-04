Final Portrait: peaking into Giacometti's artistic process | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Stanley Tucci's latest directorial effort, 'Final Portrait' is receiving 2 thumbs up from art lovers. Where biopics in Hollywood are concerned, many critics argue that biopics on artists tend to focus on the more sensational aspects of their lives rather than their creative output. Tucci however has chosen to look into the latter with this movie as he dissects the core of painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti's artistic process.
April 4, 2018
