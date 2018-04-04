POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Assad close to winning the Syrian war?
The takeover of Eastern Ghouta is seen as a huge blow to the opposition and a massive win for the Assad regime. For five years the area was under siege, with its residents facing immense food shortages and relentless air strikes. Guests: Yaser Tabbara Senior fellow at the Omran Centre for Strategic Studies, and a former spokesman for the Syria interim government Joshua Landis Director of the Center for Middle East Studies at Oklahoma University Nicholas Heras Middle East Fellow at the Center for a New American Security
April 4, 2018
