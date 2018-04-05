World Share

Lebanon Border Wall: Border dispute with Israel continues

It's far from easy. Establishing unofficial relations with a neighbouring country you don't recognise, and that you are still officially at war with. It's a problem for Lebanon. Israel has occupied part of Lebanon for 18 years. And tensions remain high between the countries, more than a decade after their last conflict. The fear is that a war between Israel and the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah could easily flare up again. If that occurs, it will be on the southern boundary, from where Francis Collings reports.