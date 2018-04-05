POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lebanon Border Wall: Border dispute with Israel continues
Lebanon Border Wall: Border dispute with Israel continues
It's far from easy. Establishing unofficial relations with a neighbouring country you don't recognise, and that you are still officially at war with. It's a problem for Lebanon. Israel has occupied part of Lebanon for 18 years. And tensions remain high between the countries, more than a decade after their last conflict. The fear is that a war between Israel and the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah could easily flare up again. If that occurs, it will be on the southern boundary, from where Francis Collings reports.
April 5, 2018
