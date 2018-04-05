POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Miguna Miguna’s rebellion in Kenya, the murder trial of Adnan Syed, and America 50 years after MLK
51:25
World
Miguna Miguna said that his return to Kenya would be the mother of all liberation wars. But he couldn't even get passed immigration at Nairobi's airport. Adnan Syed thought there was no getting out of jail, until a group of radio journalists made him the subject of America’s most popular podcast. Now he’s getting a new trial. And fifty years after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, we look at the race relations in America.
April 5, 2018
