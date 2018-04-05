Nexus Reloaded

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
There have been some big developments in the stories we’ve covered this year. We’ve had a look at how China’s leader can now run for president as many times as he likes - so he’ll likely outlast Trump - but what about China’s military - could it soon outgun America? Also ahead, will the world’s most powerful gun lobby (The NRA) continue to get its way in Washington amid nationwide student protests? Also another six-year term for Vladimir Putin - how does he keep winning? And finally, Nexus goes viral - but which foul-mouthed leader got us 2 million views? Nexus with Matthew Moore
April 5, 2018
