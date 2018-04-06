POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela's Economic Crisis: Protest violinist makes life outside Venezuela
01:57
World
Venezuela's Economic Crisis: Protest violinist makes life outside Venezuela
This month marks one year since millions of Venezuelans marched in protests - both for AND against President Nicolas Maduro's government. Many of the demonstrations turned violent, and more than 120 people died as a result. Since then, many have left Venezuela, having lost hope that the economic crisis can be overcome. One young man left as well, but as Reagan Des Vignes explains, his journey was harder than most.
April 6, 2018
