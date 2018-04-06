World Share

Kosovo-Turkey tensions

Six Turkish citizens with alleged links to the Gulen movement were snatched from the streets of Kosovo, and brought to Turkey. But was this operation conducted with consent from Pristina? Kosovo's Prime Minister says he had no idea what was going on -- but fired his interior minister and spy chief for complicity. Guests: Egemen Bagis Turkey's former minister of EU affairs Elis Gjevori Producer at TRT World and an expert in the Balkans Agon Maliqi Civil society activist and creator of the news website 'Sbunker'