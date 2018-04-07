POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UNDP aims to reduce carbon emissions | Money Talks
UNDP aims to reduce carbon emissions | Money Talks
It has been less than three years since the United Nations unveiled its Sustainable Development goals, and businesses are trying to get up to speed. The ambitious targets range from eliminating poverty to reducing carbon emissions, and experts are gathering in Istanbul to see how certain sectors are progressing. One of them is the Chief Economist for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Sergei Guriev. Caitlin McGee sat down with him and asked how businesses are fostering green initiatives.
April 7, 2018
