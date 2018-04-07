BizTech Share

Google expands its footprint in Manhattan | Money Talks

New York City is waiting to hear if it has been chosen as the site for Amazon's second headquarters. Meanwhile, tech titan Google has spent $2.4 billion to increase its footprint in Manhattan. Together, they're helping to legitimize The Big Apple's claim to be "Silicon Valley-East." Google's adding the world-famous Chelsea Market building to its growing New York City campus, in a move that could spark more innovation in America's most populous city. Patrice Howard reports from New York.