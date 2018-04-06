POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China imposes retaliatory tariffs on US goods | Money Talks
10:05
BizTech
China imposes retaliatory tariffs on US goods | Money Talks
China has retaliated. It is rolling out new tariffs on a long list of US goods. They are a counter-measure to US President Donald Trump's steel and aluminium levies imposed last month. China's response is a measured one. But the battle between the world's largest economies may just be getting warmed up. Liz Maddock reports. We speak to Michele Geraci, head of the China Economic Policy Program at Nottingham University Business School in Beijing and John Hemmings, director of the Asian Studies Centre at the British foreign policy think tank, The Henry Jackson Society.
April 6, 2018
