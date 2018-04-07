Gulf countries investing in renewable energy | Money Talks

BizTech Share

A new report by the United Nations says the world added more solar power than any other form of energy last year. One region that's banking on nearly endless sunshine is the Middle East, where several major oil producers are based. Nawied Jabarkhyl reports from the United Arab Emirates. And for more on renewable energy, we speak Francoise d'Estais, head of the Energy and Climate Branch's Finance unit at the United Nations Environment Programme.