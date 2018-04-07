POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel-Plaestine Tensions: Funerals begin for Palestinian protesters
Turning to other news. A journalist has become the latest Palestinian to be shot and killed by Israeli forces during demonstrations on the Gaza border. His death brings the total muber of Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire to at least 30 - since the protests began last month. More than a thousand others have been wounded. The demonstrations are part of a six-week rally - demanding the right to return to their lands occupied by Israel. On Saturday, they buried some of those who've been killed. Reagan Des Vignes reports.
April 7, 2018
