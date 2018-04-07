POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bosphorus Crash: Bulk carrier crashes into waterfront mansion
02:05
World
Bosphorus Crash: Bulk carrier crashes into waterfront mansion
The Malta-registered vessel was heading from Ukraine to Egypt when its rudder failed, forcing it to drift towards the waterfront property. No injuries have been reported. The Bosphorus strait is one of the riskiest waterways in the world, with over 50-thousand vessels passing through it each year. There are plans on the table for a canal to be dug from the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara to reduce shipping traffic on the busy waterway.
April 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?