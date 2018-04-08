POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Shaolin Kung Fu: Martial arts training is still popular in China
02:57
World
Shaolin Kung Fu: Martial arts training is still popular in China
The Shaolin Temple in China's Henan Province was founded more than 1500 years ago and is the home of Shaolin Kung Fu, a practice that combines martial arts with Zen Buddhism. People travel from around the world to be trained by its monks but some fear younger generations are turning to other fighting styles like Mixed Martial Arts. William Denselow reports from Henan Province in China.
April 8, 2018
