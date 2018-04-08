POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Dozens killed by chemical attack in Douma
02:44
World
The War in Syria: Dozens killed by chemical attack in Douma
US President Donald Trump has warned Russia and Iran of - a "big price to pay" following a suspected chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma. In a series of tweets - Trump described Asaad as - an animal. On Saturday Douma came under a devastating chemical attack - dozens were killed - and hundreds of others had to be treated - in already overwhelmed hospitals. You might find Abubakr al Shamahi's report upsetting .
April 8, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?