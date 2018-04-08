April 8, 2018
The Karabakh Conflict: No settlement means people can not return home
More than a million refugees and internally displaced people live in Azerbaijan - more than 10 per cent of the population. Most of them were forced out by the conflict in occupied Karaback, which ended in a ceasefire in 1994. But a lasting settlement still hasn't been reached, and many still want to return home. TRT World correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from the capital, Baku.
