Israel-Palestine Tensions: Bedouin villages under threat of demolition
02:48
World
Bedouin villages in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories are among the least protected. In al Khan al Ahmar near Jerusalem, Bedouins have access to water and some electricity. More importantly they have a school serving 5 neighbourhoods but it's all under threat of demolition. Iolo ap Dafydd reports on a legal battle between the Bedouins, and the Israeli authorities.
April 9, 2018
