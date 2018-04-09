UK student loan repayment threshold raised | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hundreds of thousands of graduates in the UK are about to get a much needed bump in their bank accounts. The government has raised the amount they can earn before they have to start repaying their loans. British students borrow on average $75,000 to fund their education. Some critics of the government's move say it's just a way to win the votes of young people. Jessica King reports from London. And we speak to TRT World's editor-at-large Craig Copetas for more insight.
April 9, 2018
