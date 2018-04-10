Hear Word: experiences of Nigerian women | On Stage | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Performed by 10 Nigerian women, 'Hear Word' is a piece of performance art aimed at calling out gender discrimination and misconceptions of African women. The play currently on stage in Lagos, Nigeria is delivered by some of the country's most talented actresses and written and directed by Ifeoma Fafunwa. The piece gets it name from Nigerian parlance, directing the audience to 'listen'. , the play tackles a range of issues: patriarchy, beauty, violence and injustice. But, the performance isn't just meant to raise awareness of those issues, but also to be a catalyst for change.
April 10, 2018
