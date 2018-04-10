POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hungary's nationalists win again, Trump takes on Iran and Countdown to Malaysia’s elections
A landslide win for Hungary's nationalists as Victor Orban demolishes the electoral opposition. John Bolton starts work as Trump's National Security Adviser. As relations between the US and Iran take a dive, could Washington and Tehran be gearing up for conflict? Could Malaysia’s 92 year old ex-Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad really beat his former protege?
April 10, 2018
