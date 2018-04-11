World Share

Turkey-Greece Relations: Trial of accused FETO members strain relations

The trial will resume in Istanbul for eight men accused of plotting Turkey's failed 2016 coup.. During the four days of proceedings, Turkey says it will present fresh evidence that proves the group tried to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government. The men are being tried in absentia, as they're currently seeking asylum in Greece - a move that has caused relations between the two neighbours to deteriorate. Melinda Nucifora reports.